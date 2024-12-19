Revanth leads Adani protest to Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which has been raising the issue of the allegations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against businessman Gautam Adani of bribing public officials in India, had its echo in front of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself led a rally demanding constitution of Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Alleging that the country's reputation was "hurt" following the indictment of Gautam Adani in a US court, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the industrialist.

The Chief Minister, who participated in a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' here as per a call given by the AICC, said the Congress government is ready to pass a resolution in the Assembly seeking JPC on the Adani issue if the opposition BRS extends support.

Congress and the INDI Alliance demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue, he said.

The opposition also asked the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to appoint JPC and hold a debate on the issue in Parliament. He said, “The Prime Minister has put pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and is not ready to take up debate or to constitute JPC... Adani and PM Modi brought disgrace to the country.”

Revanth Reddy said, “out of compulsion, we left the Assembly and did ‘padayatra’ and held dharna in front of Raj Bhavan as per Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s call.”

Reddy questioned what Modi’s relations were with Adani and why he was not ready to take action against him. Revanth Reddy said the party would also organise a ‘dharna’ in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan if the JPC was not appointed. The options before Modi are either to send his friend to Tihar jail or a prison in America, he added.

The BRS is mocking him and Congress for participating in the protest. They too, like BJP, are silent on this issue since they have “surrendered” to BJP to escape “arrests,” the CM said.