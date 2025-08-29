Revanth makes aerial survey of affected areas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas at all the projects brimming with flood waters, including Sripada Yellampalli, Mid Manair and Upper Manair in view of the forecast of heavy rains over the next two days.

The Chief Minister has cautioned that the damaged, “poorly built” Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages will breach and inundate nearby habitations due to heavy inflows in the Godavari river if they are filled.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak and Sircilla districts on Thursday. During his survey, the Chief Minister took stock of the situation in the Sripada Yellampalli project. He enquired about the safety of the Goliwada Pump House in Peddapalli district.

The Chief Minister instructed the Irrigation Department officials to ensure in the first place that the projects do not breach due to heavy inflows. He wanted them to take up rescue operations in the inundated areas. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to also take steps to examine the possibilities of rehabilitation and repair of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla projects in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in line with the suggestions and advice of experts and engineers. The design, construction as well as the operation and management of the three barrages were “poor” and hence they required more precautions to save the lives of people near the barrage sites.

Instructing the Chief Secretary to prepare proposals for compensation to the victims, including farmers who have lost their standing crops, immediately, the Chief Minister said that due to the unpredictability of natural disasters, “it is our responsibility to ensure that the district administration is alert and prevents any loss of property, crop damage, and loss of life”. He appealed to people to take appropriate precautions as streams and rivulets are overflowing due to heavy rains and floods in Medak district.

As part of disaster management, measures should be taken to build high-level bridges on a permanent basis while estimating flood losses, the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy suggested that comprehensive details of the impact of floods should be preserved through photo capture and video capture, apart from enhancing awareness among people on safety measures during heavy rains.