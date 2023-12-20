Revanth moves into 23 Tughlaq Road

New Delhi: The national capital will soon have a new Telangana Bhavan reflecting the cultural traditions of the Telugu state. This decision was taken on Tuesday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after a review meeting on the division of assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the officials during his one-day visit to Delhi.

The new Telangana Bhavan will come up in a sprawling 8.245 acres of land given to the Telangana state as its share from the available 19.78 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan campus.

Telangana Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and OSD Sanjay Jaju told the Chief Minister that the total undivided land was 19.78 acres. The undivided buildings located in 8.781 acres of land which includes Sabari Block, internal roads and Godavari Block. The Old Nursing Hostel was built in 3.359 acres while the Pataudi House is constructed in 7.641 acres of land. The Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the process of division of the assets between the two Telugu states. He also enquired about the present condition of the buildings, the status of the residences of officers and staff as the structures that were built three to four decades ago. The Resident Commissioner told the CM that most of the buildings were in dilapidated condition and the repairs were in progress.

Earlier, the Chief Minister moved into official residence located at 23 Tughlaq Road in the national capital. This was the house that was previously allotted to the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Necessary repairs and changes have been made to the house. Revanth held his first meeting with the officials in this house on Tuesday on pending issues related to Telangana.