Revanth not to relinquish PCC president position

Hyderabad: It’s becoming visibly clear that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will remain the Congress party chief for Telangana until the conclusion of the General elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024. While spearheading the role of the Chief Minister, he seems determined to retain control over the Pradesh Congress Committee, leaving no room for uncertainty or sharing of responsibilities during this crucial period.

According to sources, Revanth Reddy who is leading the State as its Chief Minister is also keen about the party’s affairs within in State, particularly as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. With Telangana having 17 Lok Sabha seats and Congress party eyeing to secure majority number of them to augment their tally at national level, there are less chances that he will be relinquishing the position and hand it over to another senior leader. Given the preferences even from party high command, there is no better choice to handle the electioneering in the State, as Revanth has already proved his mettle in Telangana by campaigning in most of the constituencies across the State during Assembly elections.

Given his unquestionable authority within the party, the candidates chosen to contest in the General elections will undoubtedly bear his influence. The AICC’s upcoming screening committee, responsible for finalizing these candidates, will likely seek his approval before submitting the list to the high command. His endorsement appears crucial in the candidate selection process.

Following his ascent as Chief Minister Revanth earlier this month had also formally resigned as the Malkajgiri MP. On the same day he met party’s High Command including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and also Priyanka Gandhi besides AICC general secretary (Org), K C Venugopal.

In the next meeting with the top brass, he will be discussing the General elections, its strategies and party’s prospects in view of the changing political equations at national level and in Telangana. Despite becoming the Chief Minister, this former Malkajgiri MP is sending a clear signal that he very much remains party man and incharge of affairs by visiting Gandhi Bhavan. On December 9, he along with other party leaders took part in the grand celebrations of Sonia Gandhi’s birthday and asserted his position. He assured that he will do justice to the partymen who were part of the success story in Telangana giving clear indication everything settles down, under his watchful eyes. Even though Gandhi Bhavan is engulfed in deep discussion about the possibility of giving a chance to another senior leader, slowly the speculation is fading away as the year 2024 fast approaches.