Revanth offers prayers at Vemulawada Temple

MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy visited the Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy devasthanam and offered special prayers at the temple on Sunday





As part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, Revanth currently touring various parts of united Karimnagar district visited the Vemulawada temple town and offered prayers to the presiding deities.





He offered the traditional 'kode mokku' at the shrine. Temple authorities presented him with sesha vastram and prasadam and a portrait of the shrine. Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar, DCC president Adi Srinivas and others were also present.



