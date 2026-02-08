Revanth Reddy Affirms Support for Singareni Workers and Districts

Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, clarified that the Congress government will not take any decisions detrimental to Singareni workers. He warned against malicious propaganda aimed at the government, emphasising that the government’s support is rooted in the contributions of the Singareni workers. “The people’s government is in power because of the Singareni workers,” he stated.

During his visit to Bhupalpally district as part of the municipal election campaign, Reddy visited Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Kodavatancha, Regonda mandal, where he performed special prayers at the nearby Bala temple. He inspected ongoing reconstruction and development works costing Rs. 12.15 crore and inaugurated a new guesthouse built as part of these efforts. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Chelpur, Ghanapuram mandal.

He highlighted the district’s historical significance, mentioning that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao represented the region, which played a pivotal role in Telangana’s movement. Reddy dismissed rumours of district abolition, asserting, “Bhupalpally district will continue; any reorganisation would only happen after consultation with the people.”