Revanth Reddy Arrives in Switzerland for WEF

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, leading a state delegation to the World Economic Forum, has arrived in Zurich, Switzerland. He received a warm welcome at the airport from expatriate Telangana residents.

From Zurich, the Chief Minister and his team will travel to Davos, where they will take part in World Economic Forum meetings over the next four days. During the visit, Mr Reddy is scheduled to hold discussions with representatives of global organisations and leading industrialists.

He will present the state’s long-term development vision, Telangana Rising 2047, and outline investment opportunities, government policies and initiatives aimed at attracting global investment to Telangana.