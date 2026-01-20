  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Revanth Reddy Arrives in Switzerland for WEF

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 9:52 AM IST
Revanth Reddy Arrives in Switzerland for WEF
X

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, leading a state delegation to the World Economic Forum, has arrived in Zurich, Switzerland. He received a warm welcome at the airport from expatriate Telangana residents.

From Zurich, the Chief Minister and his team will travel to Davos, where they will take part in World Economic Forum meetings over the next four days. During the visit, Mr Reddy is scheduled to hold discussions with representatives of global organisations and leading industrialists.

He will present the state’s long-term development vision, Telangana Rising 2047, and outline investment opportunities, government policies and initiatives aimed at attracting global investment to Telangana.

Tags

TelanganaWorld Economic ForumRevanth ReddyDavos visitTelangana Rising 2047 visionGlobal investment
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Realme Teases P4 Power with Massive 10,000mAh Battery and New Design Ahead of India Launch

Realme teases P4 Power for India, showcasing bold design, massive 10,000mAh battery, and long-term software support ahead of launch.

Realme Teases P4 Power with Massive 10,000mAh Battery and New Design Ahead of India Launch

National News

More
Share it
X