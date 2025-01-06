"Revanth Reddy Betrays Farmers with Broken Promises, Say BRS Leaders"

Gadwal :

Revanth Reddy: A Vulture Preying on Farmers, Says BRS Leaders

Congress Is Synonymous with Betrayal and Deception

BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallaiah

BRS State Leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu

BRS leaders criticized the Congress government for its failure to uphold promises, accusing Revanth Reddy of suppressing dissent and betraying farmers with false assurances.

At a protest held at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Aija, Alampur constituency, BRS leaders condemned the Congress government for cutting ₹3,000 from the promised ₹15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The protest was disrupted by the police, and leaders, including Kuruva Pallaiah, were detained and taken to the Aija Police Station.

Key Highlights from Kuruva Pallaiah’s Speech:

“When KCR provided ₹10,000 under Rythu Bandhu, Revanth Reddy mocked it as begging. What about Congress’s ₹12,000 now? Where is the additional ₹2,000 you promised?”

He questioned Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to Telangana, highlighting his absence during the state’s crises despite his claims in the Warangal rally.

Pallaiah accused Revanth Reddy of turning into a “vulture” preying on farmers, slashing promises, and deceiving the people.

“The Congress manifesto promised ₹15,000 per acre, but the government reduced it to ₹12,000. This is nothing but daylight robbery and betrayal of farmers,” he said.

Pallaiah alleged that the announcement of Rythu Bharosa was merely a tactic to win the upcoming local body elections and warned that farmers would not forgive the betrayal.

Other Points Raised by BRS Leaders:

KCR implemented comprehensive welfare schemes for farmers, making Telangana a model for agricultural development.

Congress has once again proven its legacy of deception by failing to honor its manifesto commitments.

They demanded Congress leaders publicly apologize for reducing the promised Rythu Bharosa amount.

Participants:

The protest was attended by BRS Mandal President Mattali, leaders Naresh Venkatesh, Rangaswami, Mangali Ravi, Madhav, and farmers Saleem, Simon, Shadrick, Shiva, and others.











