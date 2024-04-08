Revanth Reddy conducts review of Sec’bad, Wgl constituencies

Hyderabad: With two of the key constituencies including Secunderabad and Warangal having Parachute candidates who have recently joined the Congress, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during separate review meetings held on Sunday urged the key leaders to back the candidates without any reservations. According to sources, Revanth Reddy urged the leaders to back the choices made by the party High Command towards achieving the target of 14 seats. He who wanted to ensure that there remains no further foot-dragging within the rank and file of the party, particularly in constituencies where the party has fielded parachute candidates, brought the leaders for reconciliation and urged to put up a unified struggle for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Besides this, the meetings also drew strategies to counter the narrative by the BRS with regard to water crisis, farmers issues at grass roots and mobilising the crowds to public meetings and translating them into votes. In view of the BJP also likely to give a tough contest in the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth discussed driving home the message of Rahul Gandhi and Manifesto amongst the voters and countering BJP's narrative.

The review meeting on the preparedness of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha was attended by key leaders including the party candidate DanamNagender, besides Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Assembly contested candidates, Feroz Khan, Mohammed Azharuddin, P Vijaya Reddy, Kota Neelima, Rohin Reddy and others.

The meeting of Warangal constituency was attended by leaders including Minister Konda Surekha, CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Warangal candidate Kadiyam Kavya, former Minister Kadiyam Srihari and others MLAs.