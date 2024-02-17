Revanth Reddy extends Birthday wishes to BRS chief KCR, wishes good health

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended birthday wishes to former Chief Minister KCR during the Assembly session. He acknowledged KCR's significant contributions to politics, including his roles as a legislator, minister, Member of Parliament, Union Minister, and Chief Minister of Telangana for a decade, spanning a political career of 40 years.

Revanth Reddy expressed his desire for KCR's good health to continue playing a crucial role in the development and progress of Telangana, lead the opposition effectively in the Assembly, and guide the state towards prosperity.

As KCR celebrates his 70th birthday today, celebrations are taking place across the state. Supporters and party leaders, including KTR fans, participated in cutting a 70 kg cake in honor of the occasion. Additionally, 1000 auto drivers received one lakh rupees each under accident health insurance for their families, while wheelchairs were distributed to individuals with disabilities. A 30-minute documentary showcasing KCR's biography and his historical significance was also presented as part of the celebrations.