Revanth Reddy Inspects Projects in Palamuru, Directs Officials to Complete KLIP by 2025

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently visited Palamuru district to review the progress of various development programs being implemented in the region. With an allocation of Rs.396 crores, projects such as the Palamuru Varsity STP, Academic Block, Gallery works, and Girls Hostel at MVS Government Degree College in Mahbubnagar Rural were inaugurated during the CM's visit.

Following the inaugurations, a review meeting was held at Mahbubnagar Collectorate with officials and public representatives. CM Reddy directed the officials to complete the Kalvakurthi Lift Irrigation project by December 2025. He stressed the need for an action plan to be implemented on a war-like basis, with regular field-level examinations. The government has assured to release funds through a green channel to expedite the project.

It was also decided during the meeting to conduct monthly reviews to monitor the progress of the various project works in the district. CM Reddy emphasized the importance of timely completion of the irrigation projects to ensure the region's agricultural development.