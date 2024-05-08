Revanth Reddy inuqires on workers death amid wall collapse, asks officials for probe

Tragedy struck at an apartment construction site in Hyderabad's Bachupalli, where seven workers lost their lives after a wall collapsed. The incident occurred during heavy rain, according to officials.

Upon learning of the devastating incident, CM Revanth expressed his condolences and directed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the mistake. He assured that the government will provide support to the grieving families of the deceased and ensure that the injured receive quality treatment.

The workers' deaths serve as a stark reminder of the importance of following safety protocols at construction sites to prevent such tragic accidents from happening. The government's prompt response to the incident reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the well-being of all citizens.