Revanth Reddy Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, briefs on state issues

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss important issues related to the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss important issues related to the state. The meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, focused on various matters concerning Telangana's development and welfare.

Following his meeting with Amit Shah, CM Revanth is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon to further discuss the issues at hand. This series of meetings between the central leaders and the CMs of the Telugu states, including Chandrababu of Andhra Pradesh, has garnered significant attention and importance in recent days.

It is expected that the discussions between the Telugu CMs and the central leaders will lead to fruitful outcomes for the development and progress of both states.

