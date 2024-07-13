Live
- NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy
- 4th T20I: Khaleel Ahmed takes 2-32 as bowlers help India keep Zimbabwe to 152/7
- Shiv Sena-UBT under attack for PWP leader Jayant Patil's defeat in Maha Council poll
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first in couples' challenge video
- 'Panchayat’ actor Ashok Pathak speaks up about how problem of migration has always plagued Bihar
- Two shot dead in Bihar’s Munger
- Paris Olympics: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only Indian wrestlers given seedings
- Drugs valued Rs 32.53 cr seized in Mizoram, two held
- Rahul Gandhi - a loose cannon shooting randomly: Karnataka BJP on his Agniveer remark
- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone
Just In
Revanth Reddy participates in quality engineering education program, assure govt. support
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced that the government is prepared to offer support to engineering colleges in the state. He made this statement while participating in the 'Quality Engineering Education' programme as the chief guest.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced that the government is prepared to offer support to engineering colleges in the state. He made this statement while participating in the 'Quality Engineering Education' programme as the chief guest.
During his speech, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of the fee reimbursement scheme introduced by the Congress party, stating that it was the first of its kind in the country. He emphasized the need for college management to be familiar with the government's policies, particularly the Bhutva policy.
The Chief Minister assured that there would be no fee reimbursement arrears from the current academic year onwards. He urged colleges to focus on offering courses that align with future industry needs, such as civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering.
CM Revanth Reddy also emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), which he believes will play a significant role in the future. He suggested that colleges in the state should consider introducing courses related to AI and reiterated the government's support for such initiatives.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the upcoming establishment of a Skill Development University and the granting of autonomous status to certain educational institutions. He emphasized the government's commitment to creating employment opportunities for the unemployed and ensuring that the state remains competitive on a global scale.
The meeting was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu, JNTU Vice-Chancellor Burra Venkatesham, and representatives from various engineering colleges. The government's efforts to support and enhance engineering education in Telangana were well-received by the attendees.