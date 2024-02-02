Revanth Reddy performs Pooja at Nagoba, assures to implement two more guarantees

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy visited Nagoba in Keslapur of Indravelli mandal in Adilabad. He participated in special pujas at Nagoba temple, accompanied by Ministers Komatireddy Venkatareddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, and many MLAs, including Deputy CM Vikramarka.

Minister Seethakka has already revealed that Revanth Reddy will deliver a speech during this visit, which marks his first district visit as Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy announced will be implemented soon. One of them is the provision of a gas cylinder for Rs.500, and the other is the implementation of a free electricity scheme offering 200 units. He questioned why BRS is so hasty and found fault with the criticism on the free bus travel to women.







