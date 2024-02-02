Live
- Akshay, Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ wraps up with a song shoot
- ‘Captain Miller’ in OTT: The official digital debut date of this Dhanush-starrer is out
- ‘Game On’ review: Explores the complexities of family dynamics and personal redemption
- Bride, groom booked for celebratory firing during their wedding
- Allahabad HC refuses stay on 'puja' in Vyas tehkhana
- UP assembly reverberates with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool and Hindupur Parliament in-charge calls cadre to prepare for upcoming elections
- Bride elopes with boyfriend from beauty parlour, groom returns home
- Revanth Reddy performs special Pooja at Nagoba in Indravelli, to address meeting
- Mamata begins sit-in protest over 'not getting' Central dues
Just In
Revanth Reddy performs Pooja at Nagoba, assures to implement two more guarantees
Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy visited Nagoba in Keslapur of Indravelli mandal in Adilabad.
Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy visited Nagoba in Keslapur of Indravelli mandal in Adilabad. He participated in special pujas at Nagoba temple, accompanied by Ministers Komatireddy Venkatareddy, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, and many MLAs, including Deputy CM Vikramarka.
Minister Seethakka has already revealed that Revanth Reddy will deliver a speech during this visit, which marks his first district visit as Chief Minister.
Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy announced will be implemented soon. One of them is the provision of a gas cylinder for Rs.500, and the other is the implementation of a free electricity scheme offering 200 units. He questioned why BRS is so hasty and found fault with the criticism on the free bus travel to women.