Revanth Reddy proposes pre-schooling in government schools, launches prestigious police school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the government is actively considering the introduction of a pre-school system, including nursery, LKG, and UKG, in government schools across Telangana. Highlighting the lack of clarity in foundational education within the public education system, the Chief Minister explained that this proposal aims to bridge the gap between private and government schooling in early childhood education.

Speaking after inaugurating the prestigious Young India Police School (YIPS) at Manchirevula, Hyderabad, Mr Reddy emphasised that education, employment, and healthcare remain the top priorities of his government. "I firmly believe the future of this country lies in classrooms. Only when classrooms are strong will the nation's future be bright," he said.

The Young India Police School, which was conceptualised with the concerns of police families in mind, offers a vital solution for police personnel who, due to demanding duties, struggle to focus on their children’s education. The school is designed to serve children of police personnel from home guards to DGP-level officers, providing quality education and facilities.

The Chief Minister noted that despite having highly qualified teachers, government schools still see lower student enrolment compared to private institutions. He attributed this to the absence of pre-school education in the public system. “When private schools offer nursery to UKG education from age three, why should parents wait until age five to enrol their children in government schools?” he questioned.

The government, he said, is exploring the provision of free transportation facilities for underprivileged children in government schools, similar to those offered in private schools. The goal is to deliver high-quality pre-school education and increase public school enrolment.

Telangana currently has around 29,000 government schools with 18.5 lakh students, while private schools number around 11,500 with over 30 lakh students. The discrepancy in enrolment, despite comparable teacher qualifications, indicates the need for systemic reform, Mr Reddy said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that "Young India" is his government's brand and vision. He spoke about the launch of initiatives such as the Young India Skills University (YISU), Young India Sports University, and Young India Sports Academy. These institutions aim to equip students with job-ready skills, and the first batch from YISU achieved 100% placement.

Further expanding on inclusive education, Mr Reddy revealed plans to establish 58 Young India Integrated Residential Schools across SC, ST, BC, and minority constituencies.

He stressed that just like Army and Sainik Schools, the newly launched police school would also become a symbol of excellence. "Let us create a brand that says 'I studied at a police school'. The government will fully support this initiative, from KG to PG," he assured.

He also urged corporate companies operating in the Hyderabad vicinity to contribute under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to create a corpus fund of ₹100 crore for the police school. "The government will provide all necessary support," he stated.

The Chief Minister lauded the swift development of the school's campus and called for further improvements in facilities. “Let’s not compromise on education. Inspire your children. The government is with you,” he concluded.

The event saw the presence of Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, several MLAs, MLCs, Telangana DGP Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Young India Police School In-Charge CV Anand, Additional DGP (Greyhounds) Stephen Ravindra, senior police officials, and family members.