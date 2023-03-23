Revanth Reddy to appear before SIT in TSPSC paper leak, Congress leaders house arrested

The SIT has issued notices to TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy to submit evidence on the allegations made in the TSPSC Paper Leakage case. In this order, Revanth will appear before the SIT shortly. In this background, many Congress leaders are being house arrested by the police.



Realising that a large number of leaders and workers are likely to come to the SIT office and if this happens, the situation will be chaotic, and the police are making house arrests of Congress leaders everywhere. Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali and Mallu Ravi were put under house arrest.

Congress leaders were arrested in Hyderabad as well as in the district. However, many Congress leaders and activists are reaching Revanth's residence in view of the fact that Revanth Reddy is going to attend the SIT inquiry. Heavy security was also arranged at the office of the Sit.

However, the Congress leaders were furious that the government, which should provide reassurance to the students who are worried about the TSPSC paper leakage, is trying to mute the voices of the opposition who are talking about this issue. Congress found fault with SIT notices to the opposition.