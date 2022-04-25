Revanth Reddy visits Karimnagar, chairs meeting with party leaders

Karimnagar: The TPCC chief Revanth Reddy reached Karimnagar soon after inspecting and monitoring arrangements in Hanumakonda. The Karimnagar tour is scheduled ahead of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's tour to the Karimnagar on May 6th. The TPCC chief held meeting with the local party leaders there and took a note on arrangements underway or done for the visit of Rahul Gandhi. Revanth Reddy also held a meeting Congress party leaders over the same. Party leaders Jeevan Reddy, Ponnala Prabhakar and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy along with former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, Hanumakonda district president Naini Rajender Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy, Namidla Srinivas, Wem Narender Reddy and the Central SPG team reached the St. Gabriel's Grounds. The leaders inspected the Helipad location at the College of Arts and Sciences on Monday. The party leaders are constantly inspecting and taking stock of every situation ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit.

On April 24, Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and District Congress Committee president Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana have called upon the party workers to strengthen the party at grassroots level. They addressed a party workers meeting at Kothapalli village in Thimmappur mandal of Manakondaur constituency in the district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that he would tour the entire Karimnagar Parliament constituency covering two mandals per day.

Discussions on strengthening Congress party and local issues in each of mandal would be held. He appealed to the party workers to bless Dr Satyanarayana and said that the future belongs to Congress. Prabhakar informed that soon a public meeting by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi would be held in Karimnagar to bring back the party's past glory under the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Because of State and Central governments there was a problem with the purchase of paddy, power cuts, and many promises given by the governments remained unfulfilled. Public should be explained what the Congress party did for their welfare in the past. The price of a cooking gas cylinder in the Congress regime was Rs 450 today it was Rs 1100, the price of cooking oil is over Rs 300 and the prices of all essentials have gone up tremendously. All these have to be told to the public through social media and also through women's associations, Prabhakar said.

Activists should hold discussions in the villages how the MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar failed to address issues that have been in the constituency for the last three years and was only interested in Bhagyalakshmi Temple Since independence, the farmer does not need to know whether the grain bought by the farmer is bought by the central government or the state government. It is the responsibility of the government to buy the grain harvested by the farmer. Dr. Satyanarayana said he came into politics with the intention of serving the people and that he was in politics for the last 17 years. The ruling party leader's corruption and irregularities have to stopped, he said Dr. Kavvampally Anuradha Mandal Congress President M Ramanareddy, District Women Congress President K Satyaprasanna Reddy, Kisan Cell President Krishnareddy, BC Cell President Anjaneyulu, Minority Cell President MD Taj, ST Cell President Shravan Nayak and Block Congress President SL Goud were present at the meeting.