Revanth Reddy woos top Telangana BJP leader

Telangana BJP senior leader A Chandrashekhar has quit the party. The BJP leader was staying away from attending the meetings and party Programmes in recent times.

Chandrashekhar shot off a letter to BJP state unit President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday announcing his decision to quit the saffron party.

Alerted Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy called the BJP leader on the phone and invited him to join the Congress . Leaders said that Revanth will meet Chandrashekhar at the latter's home on Sunday evening and discuss the political issues. Chandrashekhar has been a senior leader from Dalit community. He was part of the second phase Telangana movement launched by BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2001. After developing differences with KCR , the senior Telangana leader quit the BRS and joined BJP.

Leaders said that Chandrashekhar was not happy in the BJP as he was not given any key post in the party. He is likely to get an assurance of a party ticket to contest from Vikarabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections during the meeting with the Telangana Congress Chief shortly.