Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured

Highlights

The delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has departed from Japan and is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 8:10 PM tonight.

Hyderabad: The delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has departed from Japan and is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 8:10 PM tonight. The visit marks a significant milestone as the team has secured investment agreements with Japanese companies amounting to ₹12,062 crore. These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 30,500 people.

This comes as part of a series of international tours undertaken by the Chief Minister, including visits to the United States, Singapore, and South Korea. These visits have collectively attracted investments worth ₹14,900 crore for Telangana.

In addition, the state bagged investment commitments of ₹1.78 lakh crore during the Davos summit. During the 2024 edition of the same summit, Telangana managed to attract another ₹40,000 crore in investments.

So far, the cumulative investments brought into Telangana during Revanth Reddy’s tenure stand at an impressive ₹2,44,962 crore, underlining the state’s growing prominence as an investment destination on the global stage.

