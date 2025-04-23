Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured

Hyderabad: The delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has departed from Japan and is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 8:10 PM tonight. The visit marks a significant milestone as the team has secured investment agreements with Japanese companies amounting to ₹12,062 crore. These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 30,500 people.

This comes as part of a series of international tours undertaken by the Chief Minister, including visits to the United States, Singapore, and South Korea. These visits have collectively attracted investments worth ₹14,900 crore for Telangana.

In addition, the state bagged investment commitments of ₹1.78 lakh crore during the Davos summit. During the 2024 edition of the same summit, Telangana managed to attract another ₹40,000 crore in investments.

So far, the cumulative investments brought into Telangana during Revanth Reddy’s tenure stand at an impressive ₹2,44,962 crore, underlining the state’s growing prominence as an investment destination on the global stage.