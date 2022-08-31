Revanth ridicules comments of TRS leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on the comments of the ruling party leaders about the Telangana model and mocked that the model would actually mean giving commissions and contracts to the ruling party leaders of the State.

Speaking to media persons, the TPCC chief took strong exception to the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to pay compensation to farmers and soldiers of other States and asked the CM as to why he was not visiting the family members of the farmers and soldiers, who were martyred for the Telangana State. He also questioned KCR whether he would give the same importance to the farmers and soldiers of the State or not. Revanth alleged that the CM was spending money that belonged to the people of Telangana on the people of Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and other States in order to expand his political party across the country.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Revanth alleged that the Gujarat model of the Union government, which the BJP is trying to introduce in Telangana could lead to communal riots and destruction.

Picking out former leader of Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Revanth alleged that Azad had also become a slave in the hands of the BJP. He asked Azad as to why he was blaming the Congress party even after enjoying all kinds of lucrative posts in the party. He also asserted that Azad was targeting Congress out of resentment for not getting the Rajya Sabha MP post. Revanth questioned Azad if he had forgotten the genocide that took place in the BJP ruled Gujarat in 2002, claiming that Azad had become a puppet in the hands of the BJP.