Revanth rolls out Toli Mudda breakfast scheme

Hyderabad: Stressingthat food security alone is not enough and the Telangana government accorded top priority to provide nutritious food to the children, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the Toli Mudda breakfast scheme here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that lack of nutritious food is a cause of big concern and health ailments among children is a big worrying factor. The mental health development among children under the age of six is important to grow strong. For this, the government launched the breakfast scheme to improve the health conditions of the children from their childhood.

Nutritious food has already been provided to mothers from the day of conceived in the Anganwadi centres.

Revanth Reddy remembered that the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru gave priority to education and irrigation to wipe out illiteracy and strengthen the agriculture sector. The Chief Minister assured that the government will address all pending issues of the Anganwadi staff and appealed to them to implement the breakfast scheme in a true spirit. Anganwadi staff should take care of children like their own family members.