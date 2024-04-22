Revanth seeks Left support in Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the Left party leaders to support Congress candidate Chamala Kiarn Kumar Reddy in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency as the grand old party had always given highest respect to the Left parties though at times they differed with them ideologically.

On the other hand, the BRS, Revanth said, had never given an respect to the Left parties that they deserve. It was the Left parties who had always fought for the poor and backward sections of society, but BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who took their support during the struggle for separate Telangana had dumped them later and humiliated them on several occasions.

Addressing the road corner meeting in Bhongir following the filing of nomination by Kiran Kumar Reddy, Revanth said it was time for the Left parties to join hands once again with the Congress both at state and national levels in order to save democracy. He said the Congress always wanted that the INDIA alliance should become a strong group to fight the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

“We should put a united fight to ensure that the BRS does not win even a single seat in these elections. If the BRS wins it will mortgage itself to Modi,” Revanth said.

Eulogizing the ‘sacrifices’ made by Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during the Telangana movement, Revanth Reddy said that if anyone deserves to be the CM after him it was ‘Vekanna.’ Revanth said Venkat Reddy had resigned from the Council of Ministers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and sat on hunger strike demanding separate Telangana. His struggle and fight for the issues related to Nalgonda were acknowledged by everyone.

Revanth Reddy asked those in the pink party as to why they were trying to destabilise the Congress government. Listing out the failures of the previous BRS government, he asserted that the Congress government was fulfilling all the promises it had made, he said.

He said in a short span of 100 days, the Congress government had given jobs to 30,000 youth. Those who spoiled their health after becoming drunkards during the KCR government are now getting treated under the increased Aarogyasri cover,” he said.

The CM said: “Modi does not have the right to seek votes in Telangana as he questioned the very existence of Telangana. He had said the bifurcation was a conspiracy of the Congress.”

Revanth Reddy said as far as Nalgonda district was concerned Komatireddy brothers were the ‘double engine’ who will bring development to the district and with Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy as MP from Bhongir, this will turn into a triple engine,” the CM added.