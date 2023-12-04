Revanth seeks Oppn cooperation to new govt

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is in the process of forming the new Congress government, said the party bows its head to the people’s mandate. He said the Congress also thanks BRS working president K T Rama Rao for his good wishes to the party on its victory and expects that the BRS as main Opposition would extend its cooperation to the new government.



Revanth Reddy said there was no need for any post mortem as to what made the BRS defeat or Congress win in the state. People wanted a change and defeat KCR. It is time to move forward in close cooperation with the Opposition, he said.

Revanth Reddy also thanked party senior leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and said the Congress dedicates its victory to the martyrs of Telangana. He said apart from the anti-incumbency factor, the six guarantees of the Congress, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi gave new energy to the rank and file of the party.

He thanked all the Congress allies in the polls, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi for their support. He said the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, will be renamed as Dr B R Ambedkar ‘Praja Bhavan’ and the Secretariat will have access to general public once the Congress forms the government. The soon-to-be-formed Congress government will work towards protecting people’s rights in the state, the TPCC chief said.