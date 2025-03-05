Revanth seeks release of Rs 1,468 cr dues from FCI

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi to release long-pending dues of ₹1,468.94 crore for the supply of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the 2014-15 Kharif season. He also requested the restoration of the 4,000 MW solar power generation permit for the state.

Revanth Reddy, along with State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met the Union Minister on Tuesday and informed him that the pending dues were related to the additional levy borne by the state government. They requested the immediate release of funds that have been pending for the past 10 years.

Additionally, they sought the release of ₹343.27 crore in arrears for the supply of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana from May 2021 to March 2022 and in April 2022. They also pointed out that ₹79.09 crore under the Non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) for the period between June 2021 and April 2022 was yet to be realized from the Centre. Furthermore, they requested an extension of the Custom Milling Rice (CMR) period from one month to four months to avoid disruptions in supply.

As part of the state government's initiative to promote women's self-help groups in solar power generation, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation permit that was initially granted to Telangana under the PM Kusum Scheme but was later reduced to 1,000 MW. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Union Minister responded positively and expressed hope that the pending dues would be released soon.