Revanth seeks report on fire safety steps in industrial units

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of frequent fire mishaps and other fatal accidents in industrial zones in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday sought a detailed report on fire safety measures in such areas. He also wanted new fire safety guidelines to be introduced, and stringent action against the managements which failed to adhere to the safety rules.

The Chief Minister, who decided to visit the site of the major accident in Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district on Tuesday, asked the Fire Services department to submit its report on the fire safety measures taken up at all industrial establishments.

To speed up rescue operations at the accident site, Reddy constituted an official committee headed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to closely monitor the ongoing relief efforts. Special Chief Secretary to Disaster Management, Secretary to Labour Department and Health and the Additional DG Fire Services will be the members of the committee.

The officials were also instructed to take all measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to take all necessary steps to support the families of the workers who died in the accident.

Officials said that a proposal to delegate more powers to the officials to strengthen fire safety at all industrial establishments, was also under active consideration.