Revanth sets ball rolling for Future City

Hyderabad: State Government has begun exercise to develop Road and Metro Rail connectivity to the proposed ‘Future City’ from international airport, outer Ring road, Regional Ring Road and the new High court.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with officials on future city development plans. The officials explained the route map to the CM on the road connectivity from Shamshabad airport to the future city.n The Chief Minister made several suggestions which included preparing a road map to ensure connectivity from Outer Ring Road to Regional Ring Road and preparing plans to develop radial roads in the future city. Revanth Reddy suggested that plans should be made for a metro line from the New High Court to the Future City via Shamshabad Airport. The officials have been asked to work in coordination on land acquisition and other issues related to road and metro lines and come out with a full plan of action at the earliest.