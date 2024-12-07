Revanth: State to uncork new Tourism Policy soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would introduce a new Tourism policy in the ensuing Assembly session aiming to promote the state as the best destination for temple, forest and eco tourism hub in the country. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting on New Tourism policy on Friday and expressed serious concern that a special tourism policy has not been prepared for Telangana for the last 10 years. The officials have been asked to study the tourism policies of Dubai, Singapore and China and also come up with proposals to establish shopping malls in Hyderabad on the lines of Dubai and Singapore.

Hyderabad's weather condition is good for 365 days and the tourism sector should be developed accordingly. As in Tamil Nadu, automobile industry should also be promoted in Hyderabad, the CM said, and added that tourism should be promoted in the Tiger Reserve Forest areas by connecting them to temples.

Temple tourism has increased after the launch of free bus travel for women. “We should focus on concept tourism instead of routine tourism. Need to study the establishment of a mega convention centre in the proposed Future City. The convention centre should be accessible to the airport in 20 minutes of travel. Identify and develop suitable places for destination weddings”, Revanth Reddy said.

The CM also ordered a comprehensive report on tourism places and the leases. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not vacate even after the lease expires. Tourism places will be given on lease to companies with a good reputation. He also said that Osmania Hospital will be promoted as a good tourist destination and measures will be taken to increase the number of tourists visiting Charminar. The CM said that a new Tourism policy will be introduced in the assembly and a comprehensive discussion would be taken up on it. Officials briefed the CM about the tourism policies that are being implemented in other states.