Revanth’s future as CM will hinge on JH outcome: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday said that the Jubilee Hills by-poll outcome will decide the future of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and whether he would be in the post for three years or three months.

The BRS leader called on the people to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress, which, he alleged, was trying to deceive them for votes. KTR was addressing a road rally at Yousufguda on the final day of campaigning on Sunday. The BRS leader said that if Maganti Sunitha gets elected with a huge majority in Jubilee Hills, the downfall of the Congress government, which has deceived people from all sections,will begin.

He alleged that after seeing Revanth Reddy's performance, their leadership in Delhi was also ready to act against him.

He alleged that many Chief Ministers were there, but people have never seen a leader who behaved as cheaply as Revanth Reddy. He said that when lakhs of students sought fee reimbursement dues, Revanth Reddy threatened college managements and kept students away from education.

KTR said that people will not believe Revanth Reddy, who made everyone from government employees to students, suffer.

The BRS leader urged people to think about what it was like under K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR’s) ten-year rule and what it is now under Revanth Reddy. He reminded that KCR had taken care of people from all sections during his rule. He asked people to remember how many lies the Congress had told to come to power. He alleged that the Congress deceived everyone in the name of six guarantees.

KTR was furious that bulldozers were being used against houses of the poor on weekends. He expressed regret that thousands of houses were razed to the ground in two years and the poor were dragged onto the roads. He called for teaching a befitting lesson to those who demolished houses in the name of Indiramma. He assured the people that if his party was given the sword, they would go against the bulldozer and stand by the poor. He called for voting for the car to stop the bulldozer.

KTR called on minorities to teach a lesson to Revanth Reddy, who had come to the constituency and threatened Muslims.

“Asaduddin Owaisi who had alleged that Revanth Reddy was an RSS man and Gandhi Bhavan was run by Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief), should explain why he was supporting Revanth Reddy in this election,” KTR wondered.Rama Rao said that now Congress leaders were distributing money for votes knowing that they would lose. He said that they should take that money and question the remaining money that is due from the government