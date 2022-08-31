Revenue Billing System of Water Board to go digital

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board proposed a new Revenue Billing System to go the digital way. The Board also called for a tender.

According to HMWSSB, a total of 4.5 lakh Consumer Account Numbers (CANs) are being billed on a monthly basis after the introduction of 20KL Free Water Scheme and the Board is now planning to reduce cash payments to the maximum extent possible.

"With many people especially in slums utilising the 20KL Free Water Scheme, there is a possibility that, in coming months the entire billing transaction becomes cashless," said an official. The new billing system will also reduce the costs spent on collecting bills and enhance the revenue of the Board.

As part of its initiative to transform itself digitally, HMWS&SB is conducting several workshops and has developed over 1,500 user stories.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to promote the self-billing system. This system allows consumers/ people to generate instant bills. "Presently over 1,200 people are using the App to pay water bills and the plan is to increase the number of users," added the official.