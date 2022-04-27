Review meeting on nutrition held

Rangareddy: District Additional Collector Pratik Jain directed the concerned CDPOs and supervisors to provide nutrition food to children. Pratik Jain held a review meeting with the concerned CDPOs and supervisors on the nutrition campaign at the Conference Hall in the District Collectorate on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he said that awareness should be created among parents on the issues of height and weight gain, anaemia and malnutrition in children. He also said that malnutrition in young children and women should be identified and addressed and nutritious food with nutritional value should be provided to pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants through Anganwadi Centers in the district.

He said that the height and weight of the child should be measured and updated from time to time. The Relevant CDPOs and supervisors have been directed to go to every house and educate mothers on how to identify vulnerable children and provide nutritious food.

District Welfare Officer Moti, CDPOs, supervisors, concerned officers and others were also present.