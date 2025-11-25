Review Meetings Kick Off for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad – Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy has commenced a series of review meetings to ensure the successful organisation of the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Future City.

The Chief Minister’s discussions will primarily focus on finalising the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which the government plans to unveil at the summit. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu are set to attend all meetings organised at the Command Control Centre until November 30.

The review schedule is as follows:

*November 25*: The first meeting will include CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretaries, and Secretaries from relevant departments, focusing on the summit's arrangements.

*November 26*: In the second meeting, CM Revanth Reddy will be joined by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, and officials to review logistics and arrangements.

*November 27*: The focus will be on Infrastructure and Development, with participation from Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkatareddy.

*November 28*: The Chief Minister will engage with Ministers Vakati Srihari and Vivek Venkataswamy, along with relevant departmental officials, at 4 pm for discussions on Education and Youth Welfare. A second meeting at 6 pm will address Tourism and Temple Tourism, attended by Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha.

*November 29*: The focus will shift to Agriculture and Welfare Departments. Meetings are scheduled for 4 pm with Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Vakati Srihari, and at 6 pm with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman Kumar, Seethakka, and Mohammed Azharuddin.

*November 30*: The final meeting will centre on the Health Sector, with Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and officials discussing the agenda with the Chief Minister.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit promises to be a significant event, aimed at showcasing the state’s vision and potential for the coming decades.