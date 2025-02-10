Revolt against Nalgonda dist BJP chief Varshit

Nalgonda: BJP leaders and party workers under the leadership of Bandaru Prasad raised a banner of revolt against the appointment of NagamVarshit Reddy as the BJP district president of Nalgonda. Around 100 senior leaders and councillors participated in a large-scale protest at the BJP office.

The rules and regulations prescribed by the national party were trampled on, they alleged. Saying there is an age limit for the district president, they asked whether he be above 45 years and below 60 years.

Varshit Reddy was also appointed twice as the district president of Nalgonda district has no experience in working in any position in the party from the grassroots level to the national level. How such a person can be appointed as the district president twice, they questioned.

BJP leaders and activists also held a silent protest in front of Bandi Sanjay wearing black scarves and holding placards when he came to attend the BJP district workshops. The protesters alleged that the state wing of BJP made the appointment of the district president against the rules. Some leaders said they had been working for the party for 30 to 40 years but were ignored by the party leadership.

Nalgonda parliamentary convener and former floor leader Bandaru Prasad,former BJP district general secretary,state leader Potepaka Sambaya, councilors Bojja Nagaraju,Kankanala Nagireddy, Gurram Mkanna, and others took part in the protest.