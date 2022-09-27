RGV calls KCR a Pan-India political star

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, is a contentious director who is well-known for tweeting controversial statements about a variety of topics. Recently, the director praised CM KCR as a genuine PAN-Indian political star. Following in the footsteps of Bahubali, RRR, Pushpa, and KGF 2, RGV claimed in a now-viral tweet that TRS too is going PAN-INDIA as BRS. RGV has added that KCR is the true PAN-INDIA political star, in contrast to the movie stars Yash, Tarak, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, there is uncertainty regarding the launch of a potential national political party, Bharata Rashtriya Samithi (BRS), by Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as a rival to the Bharatiya Janata Party because the party has maintained a resolute silence on the matter.