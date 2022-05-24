RGV in soup: Faces cheating case

Hyderabad: A cheating case was registered against film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), based on a complaint from Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhar Art Creations. Sekhar filed a complaint with Miyapur police.

According to sources, RGV directed a movie 'Aasha Encounter' recently, based on true story. He made the movie after the gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad in November 2019 and the encounter of the accused.

The movie release was delayed several times due to various allegations and finally released in January this year.

Sekhar Raju stated in his complaint that his friend Ramana Reddy had introduced RGV to him.

"I gave Rs 8 lakh in January 2020, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh after a few days. RGV promised me to return the amount before the movie release," Shekhar Raju said.

Raju alleged that RGV didn't return the money. He felt cheated after knowing that RGV has not produced the movie. Hence, I filed a complaint with the police, Raju clarified.