RGV requests KTR to lock 5k street dogs in Mayor's house along with her

Highlights

  • Reacts to the recent incident of stray dogs attack on four-year-old resulting in death in Hyderabad
  • Asks the KTR to lock 5k dogs and Mayor in her house and see how she can feed those dogs happily

Hyderabad: After the stray dogs attack on public in recetn times, the controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has been hitting the headlines for his latest reaction on the incident where a four-year boy who was mauled and killed by stray dogs.

Netizens appreciated RGV's reactions and RGV put out a video on social media taking on the Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi.

RGV is seen pleading to the KTR " I really don't know the political system as a common citizen. He is requesting KTR to put the stray dogs which killed a boy in Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi's house. He further added that The Mayor should be locked up in her house with 5000 stray dogs and I want to see how she will feed the dogs happy. RGV made a video of Amberpet boy's video and the Mayor feeding her pet dog happily at home".

Netizens are bashing Mayor Vijayalakshmi for being insensitive related to a kid's family who was killed by stray dogs in the Amberpet area. The incident took place on February 22, leading to a major outrage over the stray dog menace the city has been facing for many months.

