Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram

Gadwal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) observed the 18th death anniversary of its founder, late Kanshiram, here on Wednesday. Prominent BSP leaders, including State general secretary Antati Naganna, State EC member Ganapuram Krishna, and Nagar Kurnool district in-charge Bismillah Yesepu, took part in the ceremony.

During the event, the leaders spoke about Kanshiram’s significant contributions to the political landscape of India, emphasizing his vision of empowering marginalized communities. They acknowledged him as a brilliant thinker who created political ripples among the leaders of various political parties by advocating for the population share of different communities.

Naganna stated the BSP continues its efforts to secure political reservations for the BC communities. He called for unity among SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes), BC, and minority social groups to work towards achieving Bahujan Rajya Adhikar (rule of the marginalized).

The BSP leaders urged the audience to realize Kanshiram’s vision, stating that the dream of Dr BR Ambedkar, the ‘father of the Indian Constitution’, can be fulfilled through Kanshiram’s principles and methodologies. Local BSP leaders, including district president AK Pogu Rambabu, vice-president Manikumar, Gadwal assembly in-charge Bandari Raju, constituency vice-president Savaranna, attended the programme.