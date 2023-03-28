Rift among BRS netas to the fore at Atmeeya Sammelans

The Atmeeya Sammelans organised by the BRS leaders is bringing out the differences between the party leaders as the cadre question the party leadership for ignoring them. Even the meetings called by the ministers witnessed similar scenes while some of the leaders skipped the meeting, those unhappy raised their voice in the crucial election year.



The Ministers like P Sabita Indra Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others had to face the ire of the local leaders and activists. The meeting convened by the city Minister Srinivas Yadav was skipped by important leaders including Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, M Gopal, MLC S Vani Devi and also the city president M Gopinath. The leaders rued that while they were neglected, importance was given to MIM leaders. The Minister had to pacify the leaders stating he would note down the issues and bring them to the notice of the party president K Chandrashekar Rao.

In the Atmeeya Sammelanam held in Rangareddy district, the Minister Sabita Indra Reddy had to face criticism from the leaders. The local leaders alleged that the Minister was not giving any information about the party programmes. They argued Sabita had come from Congress and was ignoring real BRS leaders.

"She is known for her involvement in the CBI cases in Obulapuram Mining. She should know that she had won on the B-form of Congress party whereas we are originally from BRS party" a local leader pointed out.

The BRS party has been organising the Atmeeya Sammelans in all the constituencies in the State. The party has specially appointed incharges for the constituencies, who would be supervising the meetings in coordination with the MLAs and constituency incharges.

These differences were not limited to the city leaders but also seen in the districts. In the meetings in erstwhile Karimnagar districts the Civil Supplies Minister Kamalakar had to face the ire of the workers. The workers said that the Minister was not coordinating with them and not giving any importance to them in the party and government programmes. The idea behind these meetings was an attempt to reach out to every activist of the party. However, party leaders feel that these meetings have become a forum to question the leadership. The meetings are organised to know what are the issues of party workers and the party will try to resolve them, said a senior leader of the party.