Right time to reopen schools as COVID-19 second wave ended: Telangana Health officials

It is right time to reopen schools as second wave ended and COVID-19 is under control in Telangana, said Telangana health officials. However, the government is still thinking on the reopening of schools. It is learned that only vaccinated staff will be allowed to schools.



Meanwhile, the School education department has already proposed the reopening of schools and submitted a report on it. However, the government is yet to make a decision.



Telangana public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao said that in the future, only vaccinated people will be allowed into the malls, cinema halls etc. "We will make sure all the people in the state are vaccinated," Rao said adding the people should get vaccinated at the earliest.



He also asked people should be cautious on the rise in dengue and malaria cases and advised not to delay treatment at all. He said that 1,200 dengue cases and 10 malaria cases were registered so far in the state.

