Rise in night temperatures in Medak

Medak: There was a marked fall of - 4.10 degrees Celsius or less in night temperatures in some parts of Telangana in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.



According to the Met department bulletin, the night temperatures were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 deg C in some parts. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts and normal by -1.5 to 1.5 deg C in some others. The lowest minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad.

The other temperatures registered in the State were: Nalgonda (15.6) deg C, Medak (17.9), Hakimpet (18.2), Ramagundam (18.6), Dundigal (18.8), Hanamkonda (19.1), Mahbubnagar (19.5), Nizamabad (19.9), Bhadrachalam, Hyderabad & Khammam (20.1) each. Meanwhile, the forecast said mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana from January 22 to 25. No large change during the period January 26-28 is the weather outlook. It said mainly low-level South easterlies (winds) prevailed over the State.