Rishi Medical & IIT Academy students bag over 100 NEET MBBS ranks

Mahabubnagar: The students of Rishi Medical and IIT Academy bagged more than one 100 NEET ranks and bagged MBBS medical seats in various medical colleges across the country.

Students who bagged top ranks from the academy include Faria Shireen with 648 marks achieved top rank in Mahabubnagar district. Similarly G Vaishaniv with 626 marks, Sripada Vallabh Reddy with 624 marks, Shiva karthik with 610 marks bagged top ranks in Mahabubnagar district.

This apart, the college management said that 100s of other students bagged good marks and qualified for admission of MBBS medical seats in various medical colleges across India.

While speaking on the occasion Venkatiah, advisor of Rishi College said that the teaching staff and the college management has been striving hard for the past 5 years to transform the normal students in to those who can bag medical seats and with the kind of results obtained it has paid fruits to our efforts, observed the advisor.

The students who bagged top marks were felicitated by the college staff. Junior college correspondent Chandrakala venkat, Dean M Bhupal Reddy and Principal B Laxma Reddy took part in the programme.