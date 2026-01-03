River of lies: KTR blasts Revanth over Musi project

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, accusing him of spreading falsehoods in the Assembly regarding the Musi River rejuvenation. He alleged that the project is merely a smokescreen for the “biggest corruption conspiracy in Telangana’s history.”

In a strongly worded statement, Rama Rao claimed the Chief Minister lacks a genuine vision for cleansing the river, alleging that his actions are driven by personal vendettas against those questioning his wealth. He remarked that the “poisonous” language used by the Chief Minister in the House was more foul-smelling than the polluted Musi itself.

The BRS leader questioned the logic behind the government’s expenditure claims, asking how Revanth Reddy could announce a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the government admits a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still a year away. “If the DPR is not ready, how were such massive estimates finalised?” he asked, further demanding to know why bulldozers were deployed to demolish the homes of the poor before statutory approvals were secured.

The statement alleged that the Congress government is using “beautification” as a pretext for financial loot. KTR specifically targeted the appointment of Meinhardt, a company he claimed is blacklisted and facing Red Corner Notices. “Entrusting a project of this scale to such a firm is a deliberate conspiracy to facilitate corruption,” he charged.

KTR further alleged that the Chief Minister plans to render over one lakh people homeless through mass demolitions along the riverbanks. He contrasted this with the “unmatched” illegal guest houses reportedly built by ministers near the twin reservoirs, which remain untouched.