Road Accident in Mandadipalli: Driver and Cleaner Trapped in Truck Cabin

Karimnagar: A major road accident occurred in Mandadipalli village when a truck lost control and crashed into a tree on the highway. The truck, traveling from Nacharam in Krishna district to Gujarat, suffered severe damage, leaving the driver and cleaner trapped inside the mangled cabin.

Local police and fire department personnel immediately rushed to the scene and launched efforts to rescue the trapped individuals. The accident disrupted traffic on the busy highway as emergency services worked to safely extricate the victims.

Preliminary reports suggest the truck lost control, leading to the collision with the roadside tree. The driver and cleaner remain stuck in the cabin, and authorities are using specialized equipment to free them. Further details on their condition are awaited. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and have urged drivers to exercise caution on the highways.