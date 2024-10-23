Road repairs delayed due to fund crunch?

• No plans yet for expanding roads to four lanes in high traffic areas like Konijerla, Wyra, Tallada, and Enkoor

Khammam: Speeding on pothole-riddled roads has become a grave concern in the Khammam district, where damaged roads are leading to frequent accidents. Despite periodic repairs, officials have yet to implement lasting solutions, leaving many roads in dangerous condition, particularly after the recent floods and heavy rains that devastated infrastructure across the region.

Traffic has significantly increased at Konijerla, wyra, Tallada, and Enkoor along the route. There is no consideration of the desire to enlarge this road into four lanes. Additionally, it is now risky to travel via the routes from Khammam to Chintakani, Konijarla, Pallipadu to Enkur, Wyra to Jaggayyapeta, Madhira to Wyra, and Thiruvur.

Officials from the Roads and Buildings Department have surveyed the district, identifying 320 km of damaged roads. The repair costs were initially estimated at Rs 119 crores, but after the September floods, which destroyed 76 km of road, the damage estimate rose to Rs 180.37 crores. Despite proposals amounting to Rs 299.37 crores for repairs and road construction, no funds have been released yet, leaving residents anxious.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kishore from the district’s Pallipadu village mentioned that Pallipadu is 4 km from Konijerla. “The road has a foot-long hole. Potholes on this road, which is traversed by hundreds of vehicles, cause incidents involving two or three two-wheeler riders per day. Challa Siva of Tanikella died from severe injuries after falling while dodging a pothole on her bike on October 15,” he mentioned.

Rama Rao, a private agent for a pharmaceutical company, expressed frustration over the Wyra-Jaggaiyapet main road. Potholes have also formed near the Social Welfare Gurukula School on Wyra Cross Road, making travel treacherous, especially for heavy lorries transporting supplies for highway construction.

Several other roads have suffered, including those in Gollapudi, Tatipudi, and Paladugu villages, where potholes plague the Wyra-Madhira road and the Wyra-Sathupalli National Highway. Even after widespread attention on social media, repairs remain superficial, with only minor patchwork carried out.

The situation is equally grim on roads leading from Chintakani to Venkatayapalem, and from Enkoor to Bhagwan Naik Thanda and Akkinapuram Thanda, where passengers face regular accidents due to the poor condition of the roads. The Tallada-Kothagudem road and the national route between Tallada and Devarapalli have also deteriorated, with deep potholes causing night-time accidents.