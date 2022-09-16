CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad successfully performs first Gynaecology procedure in Asia Pacific using Medtronic Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

 First hospital in Telangana to install Medtronic Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system

 Hysterectomy performed on 46- year- old female with enlarged uterus

Hyderabad, 15th September 2022: Hyderabad based CARE Hospitals Group, an asset of TPG Growth managed Evercare Fund, and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced the first gynecology (hysterectomy) procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The announcement was made in the presence of Mr. T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, State of Telangana; Mr. Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals; Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, Dr. Manjula Anagani, Padmashree awardee, Clinical Director and HOD of CARE Vatsalya Woman & Child Institute; and Mansi Wadhwa Rao, Head of Growth Programs, Medtronic India.

The milestone procedure was performed by the expert clinical team of CARE Hospitals, led by Dr. Manjula Anagani, at the group's flagship facility located at Banjara Hills. The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the HugoTM RAS system. CARE becomes the first hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to install this new robotic-assisted surgery system from Medtronic.

Quoted by Mr. T Harish Rao, Minister of Medical and Health, Telangana, said,

Mr. Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals said, "CARE Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing technology and clinical expertise enabled healthcare solutions to the patient community in both metro and non-metro cities. The introduction of the all-new Hugo™ RAS system from Medtronic is a testament to our pioneering initiatives and perfectly complements the continued efforts of our surgeons in delivering the high-quality care to our patients."

Elaborating about the Advanced Robotic program, Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services said" This landmark surgery will open up new opportunities for our team of world-class surgeons to further use the Hugo™ RAS system in other clinical specialties. We look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients looking for treatment under General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology and more."

Talking about the surgery, Dr. Manjula Anagani said, "Utilizing the new RAS system from Medtronic for hysterectomy, which was APAC's first gynecological procedure, is a testimony to our dedication to provide high-end clinical care. It is a proud moment for all our teams, and we look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients."

"We're proud to celebrate this exciting milestone with CARE Hospitals," said Mansi Wadhwa Rao, Head of Growth Programs, Medtronic India. "These first cases with the Hugo™ RAS system are ushering in a new era of robotic-assisted surgery in India and around the globe. That is made possible by our partnership with the CARE Hospital team and our shared vision for patient care and the future of surgery."

The HugoTM RAS system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures. It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and Touch Surgery™ Enterprise, a cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training. It is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery —fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to normal activities1–3,† — to more patient around the world. And, in doing so, help address global inequities in access to care.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals Group is a multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 16 healthcare facilities serving 8 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 2700 beds. Presently CARE Hospitals operates under the aegis of the Evercare Group, an impact-driven healthcare network extending its services across South Asia and Africa.





About Medtronic:

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.





















References-

†Compared to open surgery.

1. Fitch K, Engel T, Bochner A. Cost Differences Between Open and Minimally Invasive Surgery. Managed Care. 2015;24(9):40–48.

2. Tiwari MM, Reynoso JF, High R, Tsang AW, Oleynikov D. Safety, efficacy, and cost effectiveness of common laparoscopic procedures. Surg Endosc. 2011;25(4):1127–1135.

3. Roumm AR, Pizzi L, Goldfarb NI, Cohn H. Minimally invasive: minimally reimbursed? An examination of six laparoscopic surgical procedures. Surg Innovation. 2005;12(3):261–287.