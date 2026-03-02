  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Robotics & innovation top at science fair

  • Created On:  2 March 2026 9:25 AM IST
Robotics & innovation top at science fair
X

Hyderabad: National Science Day celebrations at Shreshta The School, Jubilee Hills, were a spectacular showcase of student ingenuity and creativity. The science fair, centered on Robotics and IoT, saw enthusiastic participation, with over 300 models on display.

From advanced blood sample testing technology to captivating projects inspired by earth, nature, and forests, the exhibits left a lasting impression. School principal Rebecca praised the students' dedication, while school correspondent Kiran Babu and other dignitaries joined in celebrating the remarkable talent on display.

Tags

National Science DayShreshta The School Jubilee HillsRobotics and IoTScience Fair HyderabadRebecca Principal
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Kondala Rao new APCPDCL Vijayawada town division EE

Kondala Rao new APCPDCL Vijayawada town division EE

National News

More
Share it
X