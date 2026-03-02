Robotics & innovation top at science fair

Hyderabad: National Science Day celebrations at Shreshta The School, Jubilee Hills, were a spectacular showcase of student ingenuity and creativity. The science fair, centered on Robotics and IoT, saw enthusiastic participation, with over 300 models on display.

From advanced blood sample testing technology to captivating projects inspired by earth, nature, and forests, the exhibits left a lasting impression. School principal Rebecca praised the students' dedication, while school correspondent Kiran Babu and other dignitaries joined in celebrating the remarkable talent on display.