Roche to set up Global Analytics and Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is continuing to attract investors to invest in its cities. In the latest, Telangana has got pharma and diagnostics player Roche to set up its Global Analytics and Technology Centre of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao informed on Monday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted, "Thrilled to welcome one of world's largest and global pioneer in pharma and diagnostics @Roche as it announces its Global Analytics and Technology Center of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad."

Earlier, Minister @KTRTRS had presented Hyderabad's vibrant life sciences ecosystem to Chairman of @Roche Dr Christoph Franz during their meetings @wef in 2020 and in May 2022. All these efforts have culminated in the setting up of the global capability center. — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 17, 2022

"Result of multiple meetings with Roche at various levels starting from WEF at Davos," he said.

Hyderabad is home to more than 800 pharma and biotech companies. Four out of the top 10 companies have a footprint in Telangana.

Hyderabad has more than 20 life sciences and med tech incubators, the highest for any city in the country. Many life sciences companies have already launched their technology centres in Hyderabad.