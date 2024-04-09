Rough road ahead for KCR but will continue to be mass leader

KCR Telangana — date of birth 17th February 1954 at 10.30 am, Karimnagar. Birth star Ashlesha 4th charan. Ascendant Aries, moon sign cancer. Here lagna lord is in Scorpio. Hence native’s lagna will be very strong. Due to this reason, native will take very hasty decisions. He is an outspoken person. He will have very good leadership qualities.

Three planets, mercury, sun and Venus are in 11th house. Hence he is an orator. Second house is Jupiter. 3rd house occupied by Ketu. 4th house by moon. Mainly 10th n 11th lord Saturn is in exalted position. Hence Shashi maha purusha yoga has been formed. Due to this yoga, he will continue to be a leader with mass appeal.

From 04.09.2006 to 04.09.2024, native running Rahu major Period. Here Rahu is in 9th house. Hence during this period, he became CM twice for Telangana state.

From 16.08.2023 to 04.09.2024 native will run rahu major period by mars sub period. During this period, native will have many disappointments, health problems, difference of opinion with the party leaders. He will face allegations and court cases. From 03.09.2024 to 03.09.2040, native will run Jupiter major period. Jupiter occupied 2nd house.

03.09.2024 to 21.10.2026, native will run Jupiter major period by Jupiter sub period. During this period, he will slowly recover and will maintain sound health. Once again, BRS will get good time. Unexpected good events will happen for BRS party.

From moon sign, native will run ashtama shani from 18th January 2023 to 28th march 2025. During this period, native will get health problems and some unexpected incidents are likely to happen.