Row erupts over violation of CBSE rules in Karimnagar schools

Karimnagar: The National BC Students’ Union has lodged a formal complaint with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over alleged violations of board norms by certain schools in Karimnagar district.

National BC Students’ Union joint Karimnagar district president Rajesh Goud Sirisetty met CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh in New Delhi on Friday and raised concerns that some school managements in the Karimnagar area were functioning without fully adhering to CBSE rules and guidelines.

He alleged that these institutions were operating in a manner that placed students’ academic futures at risk.

Describing the issue as serious and unlawful, Rajesh Goud urged the CBSE to initiate an immediate vigilance inquiry and cancel the affiliation of schools found to be violating norms, stressing that education is a sacred responsibility and must not be reduced to a commercial enterprise.

He further demanded strict action against those who were allegedly turning education into a business by flouting regulations. In response, the CBSE Chairman assured that a comprehensive vigilance inquiry would be conducted and that stringent action would be taken against any institutions found guilty of wrongdoing.

Rajesh Goud stated that the union would continue its struggle to safeguard the rights and future of students.