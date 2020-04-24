Rowdy-sheeter murdered in Telangana's Siddipet

A rowdy-sheeter identified as Yellam Goud has been brutally hacked to death by another gang here at Ramancha of Chinnakoduru mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday night.



Goud is said to have been murdered by his partner Tadakapalli Venkat gang. The three-member gang attacked Yellam Goud and killed him.

Yellam Goud was the accused in the murder of a constable during gun firing at police in Shamirpet, 16 cases in fake currency racket and four cases in Karnataka. Siddipet commissioner of police Joel Davis rushed to the spot after being alerted over the murder.

The CP along with the clues team examined the spot and gathered information. The body was shifted to Siddipet area hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the assailants who murdered Yellam Goud have been surrendered at Siddipet police commissionerate.